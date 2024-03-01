Expanding Access: McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Extends Service, Boosts Hiker Connectivity

Roanoke County and the City of Salem have collaboratively announced the expansion of the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle service, aiming to enhance accessibility and manage the influx of visitors to one of the Appalachian Trail's most cherished sites. The service, which initially launched in 2022, now includes additional stops in Salem, with a focus on easing parking congestion and promoting sustainable tourism practices. This initiative, supported by funding from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, reflects a significant step towards accommodating the growing interest in outdoor activities while preserving natural resources.

Addressing Parking Challenges and Safety

The McAfee Knob, renowned for its breathtaking views, attracts approximately 50,000 hikers annually, posing challenges in terms of parking and trail maintenance. To mitigate these issues, Roanoke County applied for and secured grant funding, leading to the shuttle service's inception and subsequent expansion. The introduction of stops at Longwood Park and 101 South Broad Street in Salem provides hikers with alternative parking solutions, reducing the strain on the McAfee Knob Trailhead parking lot. Concurrently, the construction of a $1.5 million pedestrian bridge over Route 311 is underway, aimed at enhancing hiker safety by offering a dedicated pathway away from vehicular traffic.

Service Expansion and Shuttle Details

The shuttle service, resuming on March 1 and running through December 1, operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with additional service on select holidays. This schedule aims to cater to the highest visitor traffic periods, ensuring that the shuttle service effectively meets the needs of hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Reservations can be made online, with a nominal fee of $5 one way, plus booking fees, making it an affordable and convenient option for accessing the trail. The strategic placement of shuttle stops, including at park and ride locations, further emphasizes the initiative's goal of promoting eco-friendly transportation alternatives.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

The expansion of the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle service represents more than just an immediate solution to parking and safety concerns; it underscores a broader commitment to sustainability and the responsible enjoyment of natural attractions. By facilitating easier access to the trail and reducing the need for individual car use, the initiative contributes to the preservation of the area's pristine environment. Moreover, the collaborative effort between Roanoke County, the City of Salem, and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation exemplifies how public-private partnerships can effectively address the challenges of increasing tourism demand while safeguarding natural heritage for future generations.