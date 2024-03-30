Electric Rickshaw Fire Outside Buckingham Palace Sparks Safety Concerns Amid Rising E-Vehicle Incidents

On a bustling London street adjacent to Buckingham Palace, an electric rickshaw unexpectedly caught fire, leading to an emergency response and a temporary cordon of the area. This incident, occurring in the heart of the city, has raised alarms about the safety of electric vehicles, particularly e-bikes and e-scooters, and their lithium batteries. According to reports, the vehicle's battery spontaneously combusted, prompting an investigation into the safety of these increasingly popular modes of transportation.

Unexpected Blaze Raises Eyebrows

The London Fire Brigade received a call at 12.44pm on a busy Saturday, rushing to extinguish a fire that originated from an electric-powered tricycle. Images circulating on social media depicted the smouldering remains of what appeared to be an e-trike, highlighting the potential dangers these vehicles can pose. It is understood that the tricycle, often used as a pedicab or rickshaw, was parked outside Buckingham Palace when its battery combusted spontaneously. The Metropolitan Police quickly clarified that the fire was not believed to be suspicious or deliberate, easing concerns of foul play.

Addressing the Growing Concern Over Lithium Battery Fires

In recent months, the London Fire Brigade has sounded the alarm over an increasing number of fires caused by e-bike and e-scooter batteries. With a 78% year-on-year increase in such fires during 2023, the safety of lithium batteries has come under scrutiny. The Office for Product Safety and Standards has even issued Withdrawal Notices for dangerous UPP batteries bought online, following incidents where these batteries failed catastrophically, leading to injuries and, in some cases, fatalities. This recent explosion outside Buckingham Palace underscores the urgent need for heightened awareness and stricter safety measures for e-vehicles and their components.

Community and Government Response

In response to the incident and growing safety concerns, emergency service workers were seen taking preventative measures by removing the battery from the scene and securely storing it in water. This practice, aimed at mitigating the risk of further combustion, reflects a broader push for enhanced safety protocols surrounding the use of lithium batteries in electric vehicles. The incident has sparked a dialogue among policymakers, safety experts, and the community on how best to address the safety risks associated with these modern modes of transportation, balancing convenience with public safety.