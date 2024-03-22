Eid Holiday Extension Expected to Surge Turkish Tourism with 20 Million Trips

The upcoming nine-day Eid holiday is set to rejuvenate the Turkish domestic tourism industry, with industry leaders predicting a significant economic and social boost. Firuz Bağlıkaya, the head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), anticipates this extended holiday period to generate a remarkable influx of around 20 million trips, potentially contributing around TL 100 billion ($3.1 billion) to the economy.

Revitalizing Domestic Tourism

With the official extension of the Eid holiday, Turkish citizens and travel agencies are poised for early planning, enhancing the overall travel experience and maximizing economic benefits. Bağlıkaya emphasized the critical role of domestic tourism in the sector's growth and the country's development. He highlighted the diverse range of tours prepared by travel agencies, catering to various interests and budgets, with a particular focus on cultural destinations across the country. The overlap of the holiday with school breaks further amplifies the opportunity for nationwide vacations.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive outlook, the sector faces challenges, notably in terms of international travel due to persistent visa issues. This has led to a shift in preference towards visa-free destinations such as the Balkan countries and Egypt. However, early bookings from abroad show promise, with significant increases noted from key markets like Germany, Russia, and the U.K. Bağlıkaya also shed light on the 'Tourism Century' project aimed at diversifying tourism destinations within Türkiye and enhancing year-round tourism activities.

Anticipated Outcomes

The extended holiday is not just a boon for domestic travel; it's expected to stir a considerable increase in hotel occupancy rates, particularly in coveted destinations like Bodrum, Antalya, and Marmaris. With the holiday season coinciding with the onset of the tourism season in April, both tourists and professionals in the sector are optimistic about reaching full occupancy in the summer months. This period represents a crucial window for the tourism industry to recover and thrive, signaling a robust season ahead.

This strategic extension of the Eid holiday underscores a significant effort to bolster Türkiye's tourism sector, promising economic vitality and a heightened travel experience for both domestic and international visitors. As we edge closer to the holiday period, the anticipation builds, marking a pivotal moment for the industry's revival post-pandemic downturns.