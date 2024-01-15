en English
Economy

Edible Souvenirs Expected to Get Pricier as Global Challenges Persist

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Travelers with a penchant for bringing home edible mementos from their journeys are set to face an uptick in costs in 2024, courtesy of a slew of global predicaments. Unlike their non-edible counterparts, such as keychains or mugs that often gather dust on shelves, these culinary souvenirs provide a taste of the local culture, making them a favored choice for many journeying globetrotters.

The Lure of Edible Souvenirs

Popular items often include the melt-in-your-mouth nougat from France, the uniquely flavored vegemite from Australia, and the exotic kalix roe from Sweden. These edible keepsakes offer a sensory journey, enabling travelers to share the flavours of their explorations with their loved ones back home.

Unfavourable Global Factors

However, the costs of these gastronomic treasures are projected to see a rise, a consequence of inflation, global conflicts, climate change, and escalating energy costs. These factors are causing a ripple effect, impacting the price of groceries and compelling producers to mark up their prices. Case in point, Spanish olive oil, a coveted souvenir for its rich and robust flavor, is witnessing a price surge due to droughts. Similarly, artisan rice from Italy and Japan, affected by heatwaves, and even whiskey from Scotland, are all set to get pricier.

The Impact on Local Businesses

Despite the looming price hike, travelers are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses when purchasing food souvenirs. Doing so not only offers a more authentic experience but also aids these businesses in battling the factors contributing to the escalating food costs. An example of this is the Israeli food maker, Strauss Group, which has announced a price increase on some products due to the rising cost of raw materials. The company is also adopting cost-cutting measures to offset the impact, highlighting the struggles local businesses face due to these global challenges.

Economy Food Travel
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

