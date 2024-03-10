EcoGenesis Incubator: Empowering Nigerian Women in Tourism Souvenir Production

The Ministry of Tourism, led by Minister Lola Ade John, has announced an innovative initiative, the EcoGenesis Incubator program, aimed at empowering women in Nigeria's tourism host communities. This program focuses on training women in jewellery making and rhinestone embellishment, presenting a significant step towards economic empowerment and skill development.

Advertisment

Empowering Women through Skill Development

Scheduled for March 14-15, 2024, in Makurdi, Benue State, the EcoGenesis Incubator marks the beginning of a nationwide effort to leverage Nigeria's rich tourism potential. By focusing on souvenir production, the program aims to provide women with the necessary skills to tap into the tourism market effectively. Joesef Karim, spokesperson for the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism, emphasized that upon completion of the training, participants would receive entrepreneurial starter packs, enabling them to commence their businesses targeting tourists.

A Call to Action by Minister Lola Ade John

Advertisment

In alignment with International Women's Day, Minister Lola Ade John highlighted the importance of women contributing their entrepreneurial skills to national development. She underscored the tourism sector's vast potential for showcasing women's talents, skills, and entrepreneurial spirit. The EcoGenesis Incubator is designed not just as a training program but as a holistic approach to stimulate local tourism businesses and services, fostering sustainable development across Nigeria.

Future Prospects and Expansion

The initiative is not limited to Makurdi but is set to expand across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with plans to increase the number of trainees and empowerment packages. This move signals the government's commitment to not only enhancing the tourism sector but also to uplifting women economically across the nation. The EcoGenesis Incubator represents a significant stride towards realizing a more inclusive and empowered society where women play a central role in driving development through tourism.

As the program unfolds, its success could serve as a model for similar initiatives globally, demonstrating how targeted training and empowerment in the tourism industry can significantly impact women's economic status and contribute to the broader goal of sustainable development.