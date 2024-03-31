Easter Travel Chaos: Faro Airport Delays Leave British Holidaymakers Stranded

British tourists faced unexpected delays at Faro Airport, Portugal, on Easter Sunday, with reports of e-Gate failures and staff shortages leading to extended queues. Holidaymakers, including families with young children, experienced waits of up to three hours, causing frustration and physical discomfort among passengers. Amidst this turmoil, social media became a platform for distressed travelers seeking answers from airlines, with reports of insufficient communication adding to the tension.

Easter weekend, traditionally a time for travel and celebration, turned sour for many British tourists heading to or returning from the popular Portuguese resort. The malfunction of electronic gates, compounded by a reported lack of sufficient staff, resulted in snaking queues through security checkpoints. Social media posts from the scene described the situation as 'carnage', with reports of passengers fainting and children in distress.