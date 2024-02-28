Easter Getaway: $10 On-It Shuttle Relaunches for Calgary to Banff/Canmore Trips

As Easter approaches, Calgarians looking for a mountain escape have a cost-effective travel option at their disposal. On-It Regional Transit, a shuttle service connecting Calgary with the picturesque towns of Canmore and Banff, is resuming its operations for the Easter weekend, starting from Good Friday on March 29 through Easter Sunday, March 31. This initiative is in response to public demand for more accessible travel options to the mountains.

Easter Shuttle Service Revival

After concluding its seasonal service in October, On-It Regional Transit is making a timely comeback to cater to Easter holidaymakers. With trips priced at just $10, the service offers multiple daily shuttles to and from Canmore and Banff. This move, announced on Wednesday, is aimed at accommodating the riders' requests for more opportunities to explore the mountainous terrain. The service, operational since 2017, is a collaboration between Southland Transportation and the Bow Valley Regional Transit Commission (Roam), primarily facilitating summer travel between Calgary, Canmore, and Banff.

Seamless Connectivity and Attractions

Beyond providing a direct route to the mountains, On-It passengers can enjoy the added benefit of transferring at no extra cost to Roam Transit routes within Canmore and Banff, covering popular attractions such as the Banff Gondola, Tunnel Mountain walking trails, and the Cave and Basin National Historic Site. This seamless connectivity underscores the service's commitment to enhancing the mountain experience for visitors, making it easier than ever to explore the region's natural beauty without the hassle of driving and parking.

Looking Ahead: On-It's Impact and Future Prospects

The reintroduction of the On-It shuttle service for the Easter weekend is not just a boon for holidaymakers but also represents a broader effort to promote sustainable tourism and reduce traffic congestion in the mountain parks. By providing an affordable and convenient transportation alternative, On-It and its partners are paving the way for a more accessible and environmentally friendly approach to exploring Alberta's natural landmarks. As the service continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of travel to and from Calgary, Canmore, and Banff.