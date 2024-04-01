Easter Exodus: 1.5 Million Hongkongers Travel Outbound, Straining Local Businesses

Hongkongers have made an unprecedented 1.5 million outbound trips during the first three days of the Easter break, nearly quintupling the number of incoming travelers and significantly impacting local businesses. Steven Huen Kwok-chuen of EGL Tours reported a threefold increase in cross-border tours to mainland China compared to last year, with Europe and Southeast Asia destinations also seeing a notable uptick in visitors from Hong Kong.

Advertisment

Impact on Local Economy

With a majority of residents opting to travel abroad, local high-end restaurants and eateries have faced a downturn. Simon Wong Ka-wo and Silas Li, leading figures in the Hong Kong food industry, noted a 30% to 40% drop in business during the holiday period compared to last Easter. This significant decline highlights the challenges faced by the food and beverage sector, with some establishments reporting the worst business volume since their inception.

Strategies for Revival

Advertisment

In response to the dwindling local patronage, business owners are calling for innovative strategies to attract visitors and revitalize the economy. Suggestions include designing travel packages with Macau and reintroducing multiple-entry visa schemes for neighboring regions to encourage inbound tourism. The government and industry stakeholders are exploring ways to entice more mainland tourists and other international visitors to the city, aiming to offset the losses incurred during peak travel periods.

Long-Term Implications

The Easter break of 2023 has set a new precedent in travel patterns among Hongkongers, posing both immediate and long-term challenges for local businesses. As the city grapples with the impact of outbound tourism, the need for a coordinated approach to boost the local economy and attract tourists becomes increasingly apparent. Stakeholders are hopeful that by adapting strategies and fostering cooperation between Hong Kong and its neighbors, the city can navigate its way through these turbulent times.