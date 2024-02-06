East Bali Tourism on the Rise: Rediscovering the Island's Historical Gems

In a refreshing shift from the usual, Bali's historical artifacts and hidden gems are witnessing an uptick in tourist visits, signaling a growing fascination for off-the-beaten-path destinations. The trend, evident in the island's eastern region, hints at a potential pivot for sustainable tourism development.

Kertha Gosa Palace: A Testament to Bali's Rich Heritage

Center stage in this unprecedented surge is the 18th-century Kertha Gosa Palace, situated in the Karangasem Regency. A remarkable embodiment of Balinese architecture, the palace boasts traditional Kamasan style paintings that lend an ethereal touch to the walls and ceilings, making it a magnet for history and art enthusiasts alike. The term 'Kertha Gosa' finds its roots in Sanskrit, symbolizing a serene space for pivotal announcements.

Despite its cultural and historical significance, the palace has long been eclipsed by more mainstream attractions such as Ubud Palace and Tanah Lot. However, travel data from January reveals an encouraging trend, with an average daily footfall of 45 visitors, predominantly Europeans, drawn to the site's monumental allure.

East Bali: A Treasure Trove of Historical Landmarks

Apart from the Kertha Gosa Palace, East Bali is home to other historical marvels such as Gunung Kawi, often referred to as The Valley of the Balinese Kings. This 11th-century site is widely regarded as a funeral monument for King Anak Wungsu and his wives.

The region's natural splendor is equally captivating. The Tibumana Waterfall in Bangli Regency and Taman Sara Waterfall and Natural Pool offer invigorating dips amidst lush greenery. These cultural and natural landmarks have been instrumental in steering tourists towards a more diverse Bali experience, beyond the island's popular west and central belts.

A New Dawn for Bali Tourism

The rising interest in East Bali's historical sites signifies a transformation in tourist behavior. The pursuit of lesser-known attractions presents an opportunity for the region to harness sustainable tourism development, fostering a delicate balance between preserving cultural heritage and economic growth.