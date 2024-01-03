Dublin Live Offers Real-Time Traffic Updates and Invites Public Participation

As the city of Dublin wakes to a new day, traffic is currently flowing smoothly across the city, with no reported delays on the motorways. According to the traffic index provided by TomTom, only four traffic jams have been reported in the capital so far. Real-time traffic conditions from Balbriggan to Bray and other areas within Dublin are being closely monitored and updated by Dublin Live.

Providing real-time traffic updates is a work in progress for Dublin Live, with the aim of keeping the residents informed about the latest traffic conditions, incidents, and roadworks that might affect their daily commute. Their traffic information page also offers details on road closures, lane restrictions, and special events that could potentially disrupt the usual traffic flow. For those on the go, Dublin Live promotes its mobile app that provides real-time traffic updates, GPS navigation, and community alerts.

Amid the usual flow of traffic news, a tragic incident occurred on the R148 at Cloncurry between Enfield and Kilcock. A woman in her 40s lost her life in a crash that also resulted in two young children being taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin. Their condition has been described as serious but stable. The male driver of the van involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident led to the temporary closure of the R148 at Cloncurry, with local diversions in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are set to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

