en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Dublin Live Offers Real-Time Traffic Updates and Invites Public Participation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Dublin Live Offers Real-Time Traffic Updates and Invites Public Participation

As the city of Dublin wakes to a new day, traffic is currently flowing smoothly across the city, with no reported delays on the motorways. According to the traffic index provided by TomTom, only four traffic jams have been reported in the capital so far. Real-time traffic conditions from Balbriggan to Bray and other areas within Dublin are being closely monitored and updated by Dublin Live.

Keeping Dublin Informed

Providing real-time traffic updates is a work in progress for Dublin Live, with the aim of keeping the residents informed about the latest traffic conditions, incidents, and roadworks that might affect their daily commute. Their traffic information page also offers details on road closures, lane restrictions, and special events that could potentially disrupt the usual traffic flow. For those on the go, Dublin Live promotes its mobile app that provides real-time traffic updates, GPS navigation, and community alerts.

Incident Report: Co Kildare Crash

Amid the usual flow of traffic news, a tragic incident occurred on the R148 at Cloncurry between Enfield and Kilcock. A woman in her 40s lost her life in a crash that also resulted in two young children being taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin. Their condition has been described as serious but stable. The male driver of the van involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident led to the temporary closure of the R148 at Cloncurry, with local diversions in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are set to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Getting Involved

While Dublin Live continues to provide updates, they also encourage readers to share any traffic updates via email or social media. The blog also invites readers to join their breaking news service on WhatsApp for daily updates, special offers, promotions, and advertisements. They also ensure the readers are informed about their Privacy Notice, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining their readers’ trust and privacy.

0
Ireland Transportation Travel
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Beloved 'Farmer Joe'

By BNN Correspondents

Clare County Council Greenlit for Affordable Housing Initiative in Shannon

By BNN Correspondents

News Roundup: Ringsend Fire Fallout, Internet Regulations, New Light Rail System, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Yuno Energy Slashes Electricity Rates, Offering Annual Savings of Over €500

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic New Year's Day Accident Claims Life of Young Father in Ireland ...
@Accidents · 29 mins
Tragic New Year's Day Accident Claims Life of Young Father in Ireland ...
heart comment 0
Keith Higginbotham: The First Fatality on Irish Roads in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Keith Higginbotham: The First Fatality on Irish Roads in 2024
Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone’s Gaelic Football Team

By Salman Khan

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone's Gaelic Football Team
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team’s 2023 Season

By Salman Khan

A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary

By Salman Khan

Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
Latest Headlines
World News
Significant Progress in Philippines' Anti-Drug Efforts Under Marcos Administration
10 seconds
Significant Progress in Philippines' Anti-Drug Efforts Under Marcos Administration
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
12 seconds
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support
17 seconds
Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support
Assata Shakur: A Journey of Resistance and Exile
24 seconds
Assata Shakur: A Journey of Resistance and Exile
2014: A Year of Significant Movements and Policy Shifts
28 seconds
2014: A Year of Significant Movements and Policy Shifts
Magenta Living Launches 'Inspiring Dreams': A Life Skills Program To Foster Personal Development
30 seconds
Magenta Living Launches 'Inspiring Dreams': A Life Skills Program To Foster Personal Development
The Broken Windows Policing Theory: A Mask for Racial Discrimination?
30 seconds
The Broken Windows Policing Theory: A Mask for Racial Discrimination?
The Trade In Services Agreement: A New Economic Order or a Step Too Far?
32 seconds
The Trade In Services Agreement: A New Economic Order or a Step Too Far?
Jarome Luai to Join Wests Tigers in a $6 Million Deal
2 mins
Jarome Luai to Join Wests Tigers in a $6 Million Deal
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
28 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app