Disneyland Hotel Paris Reopens with Luxurious Renovations and Magical Experiences

Once upon a time in a realm not so far away, the Disneyland Hotel Paris reopened its enchanting doors on January 25th, 2024, following a meticulous three-year renovation. This iconic abode of magic has been reimagined with an unwavering focus on luxury, earning its newfound five-star rating and an irresistible allure for even the most discerning Disney aficionados.

A New Chapter of Luxury Begins

Under the masterful guidance of Majbritt Iaconis, a seasoned hotelier with a decorated resume that includes the Ritz and the Mandarin Oriental, the Disneyland Hotel Paris has emerged from its grand makeover as a beacon of opulence and elegance. The hotel now boasts 487 lavishly appointed rooms and suites, each adorned with an array of high-end amenities designed to cater to the desires of modern-day princesses and princes.

Guests can choose from a variety of sumptuous accommodations ranging from the Superior Rooms and Deluxe Rooms to the Castle Club Room and the pièce de résistance, the Signature Suite. Each retreat features seven types of neck support pillows, ensuring a restful night's sleep, as well as 24-hour room service and luxurious bath products from none other than Clarins.

A Royal Retreat for the Young and Young at Heart

The Disneyland Hotel Paris has not forgotten its youngest guests in its quest for luxury. The Crystal Pool Health Club invites visitors to dive into a shimmering oasis, while the Disneyland Hotel Spa by Clarins offers a menu of enchanting treatments for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

The Royal Kids Club, nestled within the Magic Library, provides a magical playground for young adventurers, complete with storytelling sessions, arts and crafts, and other captivating activities. The MagicPass, an exclusive service available to hotel guests, grants priority access to select attractions, experiences, and character meet-and-greets, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable adventure for the entire family.

A Feast for the Senses

The hotel's dining options cater to every palate, with a diverse selection of restaurants and bars offering culinary delights from around the world. From the Michelin-starred California Grill to the elegant Inventions, where guests can dine with their favorite Disney characters, there is truly something for everyone.

The hotel's design, led by veteran Imagineer Sylvie Massara, is a breathtaking tribute to the magic of Disney. Throughout the hotel, guests will discover delightful details and interactive elements, such as a life-size Aurora dress that changes color and a 12,000-piece glass chandelier featuring a crystal castle at its center.

Despite its luxurious offerings and high prices, such as the $11,000 per night Frozen-themed suite, the Disneyland Hotel Paris continues to attract Disney fans from around the globe. Iaconis notes that it is the emotional connection guests have to the Disney experience that keeps them coming back for more.

The reopening of the Disneyland Hotel Paris is part of a broader investment by Disney into Disneyland Paris, which includes the recent opening of the Marvel Avengers Campus and the upcoming World of Frozen. With its renewed focus on luxury and commitment to creating unforgettable memories, the Disneyland Hotel Paris is poised to become an even more beloved destination for travelers seeking a touch of magic in their lives.

As the sun sets on the enchanting kingdom of Disneyland Paris, the newly renovated Disneyland Hotel stands as a testament to the power of dreams and the enduring allure of a world where magic is real, and every guest is treated like royalty.