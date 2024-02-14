Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024: A Culinary Extravaganza

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is gearing up for an exciting season with the return of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. Scheduled from March 1 to April 22, 2024, the festival promises a delightful mix of new experiences and attractions that will surely captivate visitors.

Advertisment

A Culinary Extravaganza

At the heart of the festival lies a celebration of California-centric food, beer, and wine. Local and celebrity chefs, as well as Disney's own culinary masters, will demonstrate their skills through live demonstrations. Ten festival marketplace booths will showcase small plates featuring California-grown ingredients, allowing guests to savor the unique flavors of the Golden State.

Pym Test Kitchen and San Fransokyo Square

Advertisment

Among the DCA eateries and food stands participating in the festival, the Pym Test Kitchen stands out. Drawing inspiration from the "Ant-Man and The Wasp" film, this eatery offers a menu that plays with scale, presenting dishes that appear either enormous or miniature. Additionally, the San Fransokyo Square, inspired by "Big Hero 6," is a must-visit for its vibrant atmosphere and delicious offerings.

Anniversary Celebrations and More

The festival will also mark the anniversary celebrations of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the reopening of Toontown. Moreover, the classic version of the Soarin' Over California flight simulator ride is set to make a comeback during the food fest. With prepaid Sip and Savor passes available for individual items at food and beverage stands, guests can enjoy the festival without worrying about the cost.

In conclusion, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024 is an event not to be missed. It offers a unique opportunity to explore California's culinary scene, enjoy new experiences, and celebrate beloved Disney attractions. Mark your calendars and get ready for a feast of fun and flavors!