Dick and Angel Strawbridge Bring Their 'Dare To Do It Tour' to North America

Imagine stepping into a dream, one filled with the allure of history, the challenge of renovation, and the warmth of a family adventure. This is the journey Dick and Angel Strawbridge invite you on with their Dare To Do It Tour, now making its way to North America. Known for their enchanting series Escape To The Chateau, the couple has captured hearts across the UK. Today, they're set to weave their magic across the Atlantic, sharing the highs and lows of their chateau adventure with audiences in Boston, Seattle, and beyond.

The Journey from Dream to Reality

The Strawbridge saga began in 2010, in a twist of fate that saw two distinct worlds collide - Dick, an engineer and former army officer, and Angel, a creative visionary. Love blossomed, uniting their contrasting lives. In 2015, they embarked on what many would see as an impossible dream: renovating a dilapidated chateau in France. This journey, filled with determination and dreams, was not just about building a home but creating a forever haven for their family. Their story, chronicled on Escape To The Chateau, has inspired many to dream, dare, and do.

Behind the Scenes and Across the Seas

The Dare To Do It Tour promises an intimate glimpse into the lives of the Strawbridges, beyond the camera's eye. Attendees will be treated to classic moments, behind-the-scenes insights, and never-before-heard tales from their life in the chateau. But it's more than just stories; it's about sharing the essence of daring to chase dreams, no matter how daunting they may seem. With stops in major cities from Los Angeles to New York City between February 24 and March 11, the tour is not just an event but a celebration of courage, creativity, and the joy of making dreams come true.

A Family Adventure Awaits

While the tour marks a significant milestone, bringing their story to a new audience, it also serves as a family adventure. The Strawbridges are looking forward to exploring Canada, engaging in quintessential activities like snow tubing with their children. It's this blend of professional passion and family joy that resonates with their audience. Dick and Angel's journey is a testament to what can be achieved with a vision, hard work, and a dash of daring. As they prepare to share their story with North America, they invite others to dream, to dare, and most importantly, to do.

As the Dare To Do It Tour prepares to captivate audiences across North America, it stands as a beacon of inspiration. Dick and Angel Strawbridge, through their adventures, challenges, and successes, showcase the beauty of pursuing one's dreams, of transforming the old into something breathtakingly new, and of building a legacy that goes beyond mere bricks and mortar. Their story is not just about renovating a chateau but about crafting a life filled with love, laughter, and the endless pursuit of dreams. As the curtains rise on their tour, attendees across cities can look forward to an evening of enchantment, inspiration, and the gentle nudge to dare to do it.