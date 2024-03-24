Delhi Traffic Police Clamp Down on Violations: 428 Fined in Special Drive

Tightening its noose on traffic rules violators to ensure road safety, Delhi Traffic Police conducted a special drive against drunk driving, overloaded vehicles, and those with defective registration plates. In an extensive two-hour operation on Wednesday night, the force fined 428 individuals across 22 locations in the Eastern, Central, and Northern Ranges, involving over 250 personnel in collaboration with local police.

Advertisment

Drive Details and Objectives

The intensive checking, led by senior police officials, including DCPs, ACPs, and Traffic Inspectors, aimed at addressing key issues like drunken driving, overloading, and defective number plates. Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, highlighted these aspects as crucial for maintaining road safety. The drive saw barricades placed strategically for checks, with a vow from police for continued future action to nurture a safer environment in the capital.

Response to Red Light Jumping

Advertisment

In response to growing concerns about road safety and adherence to traffic regulations, the Traffic Police have also intensified actions against red light jumping, a behavior deemed reckless and prone to causing fatal accidents. Increased surveillance at crucial intersections and the deployment of additional personnel aim to monitor and curb such violations. Technological aids, including a 3D radar-based Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS), have been installed at major roads and junctions to detect and act upon signal violations, highlighting an innovative approach towards enforcing traffic discipline.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

The traffic police's efforts extend beyond enforcement, with initiatives to engage the community and solicit suggestions for creating a safer environment, especially for vulnerable groups like senior citizens. These measures, along with the promise of continued drives and enhanced surveillance, underscore a comprehensive strategy to combat traffic violations and promote road safety in Delhi. The initiative reflects a proactive stance in addressing traffic challenges, with a focus on technology and community partnership to foster a culture of compliance and safety on the roads.