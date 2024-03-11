Daredevil Tour Guide Kristin Torres Thrills with 1,650FT Victoria Falls Ankle-Hang Stunt

Kristin Torres, a tour guide and co-founder of Born To Dream Tours, alongside her husband Ryan Torres, recently embarked on a heart-stopping adventure at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, South Africa. The couple captured attention worldwide with a viral video showcasing Kristin dangling over a 1,650-foot drop at Devil's Pool, held only by her ankles, against the backdrop of the world's largest waterfall.

Adventurous Spirit Meets Natural Wonder

Victoria Falls, renowned for its breathtaking beauty and twice the height of Niagara Falls, became the stage for Kristin's daring feat. Despite the inherent risks, including the formidable water pressure and the potential for disorientation, Kristin, aged 39, described the experience as both nerve-wracking and exhilarating. The thrill of lying at the edge of such a significant drop, coupled with the natural 'jacuzzi' effect of the warm water, made for an unforgettable experience. Kristin's adventure was fueled by her passion for adventure travel and a long-standing desire to visit one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

Safety Concerns Amid Admiration

The stunt drew mixed reactions from the public, with many expressing concern over the safety of such activities. Kristin, however, emphasized the professional handling of the tour, including the precautionary measures taken to ensure participants' safety. Her husband Ryan, despite his fear of heights, also partook in the experience, which may have helped him overcome his phobia. The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the balance between adventure tourism and safety, highlighting the need for responsible thrill-seeking.

Implications for Adventure Tourism

Kristin's viral stunt at Devil's Pool not only showcases the allure of extreme adventure tourism but also raises questions about the lengths to which individuals will go to experience the world's natural wonders up close. As the demand for unique and exhilarating experiences grows, the adventure tourism industry faces the challenge of providing these opportunities while ensuring the safety of all involved. Kristin Torres's experience at Victoria Falls serves as a reminder of the incredible beauty and inherent risks of nature's most majestic sites.