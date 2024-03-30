Czechia's Castles and Chateaux Welcome Visitors with New Offerings and Higher Fees

The new tourist season in Czechia commences on Thursday, marking the opening of castles, chateaux, and other national monuments for public exploration. Managed by the National Heritage Institute, these historical sites along with privately owned monuments, gear up for the influx of visitors ahead of the Easter holidays, introducing extended opening hours, newly accessible areas, and special programs. However, attendees should note the slight increase in entrance fees at many state-run locations due to rising operational costs.

Advertisment

Increased Costs Lead to Ticket Price Adjustments

The National Heritage Institute has adjusted ticket prices, citing increased operational expenses and diminished funding from the Ministry of Culture as primary reasons. Despite these adjustments, a quarter of the monuments will maintain last year's entrance fees. Notably, 100 NPÚ-managed sites promise daily access throughout the Easter holidays, complemented by special themed events. Significant enhancements at Český Krumlov State Castle and the unveiling of the Baroque pharmacy at the Golden Crown Monastery are among the season's highlights.

Following in the Footsteps of Royalty

Advertisment

A captivating initiative titled "Following the footsteps of noble families" offers history enthusiasts a deep dive into the Habsburg dynasty's influence on Bohemian and Moravian residences from the 18th to the 20th centuries. Konopiště, Ploskovice, and Zákupy castles stand at the forefront of this project, enriched with special exhibitions and lectures for visitors.

Tourism on the Rise

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Czechia's castles and chateaus have witnessed a resurgence in tourism. With 4.2 million visitors in 2022, the figures are promising yet still trail the pre-Covid season of 2019. The initial months of 2024 have already seen a 17% increase in tourism, reflecting a growing interest in these historic sites among both local and international visitors.

The opening of these monuments not only enriches Czechia's cultural landscape but also signifies a step towards normalcy and revitalization of the tourism sector. While the increased fees may deter some, the unique experiences offered at these sites - from exploring royal footsteps to discovering newly accessible treasures - promise to draw crowds eager for a blend of history, beauty, and tradition.