Czechia Welcomes Visitors: Castles and Chateaus Unveil New Season Offerings and Habsburg History Project

The new tourist season officially gets underway in Czechia on Thursday, with castles, chateaux, and other national monuments administered by the National Heritage Institute opening their doors to the public. Most of the privately owned monuments that still belong to their original aristocratic owners also open ahead of the Easter holidays. Visitors can expect a combination of familiar favorites and exciting new offerings, including extended opening hours, newly accessible areas, and special Easter programs at some locations. However, be prepared for slightly higher entrance fees at many state-run castles and chateaus this year.

Increased Costs Lead to Ticket Price Adjustments

The National Heritage Institute (NPÚ) has implemented price hikes ranging from CZK 20 to CZK 60 at some monuments. This decision reflects rising operational costs and reduced funding from the Ministry of Culture. The good news? Entrance fees remain unchanged at roughly a quarter of the monuments. Additionally, 100 NPÚ-managed sites will be open daily throughout the Easter holidays, with some offering special themed events. Further enhancements are underway at Český Krumlov State Castle and Chateau, with the fully restored Bellarie Summer Palace opening on a new visitor route starting in September. The Golden Crown Monastery will also unveil its Baroque pharmacy to the public.

Following in the Footsteps of Royalty

History buffs can delve into the Habsburg legacy through a new project titled "Following the footsteps of noble families." This initiative explores how the Habsburg dynasty adapted Bohemian and Moravian residences to their preferences from the 18th to the 20th centuries. Konopiště, Ploskovice, and Zákupy castles will be central to this project, accompanied by special exhibitions and lectures.

Tourism on the Rise

The Czech Republic's castles and chateaus continue to be popular tourist destinations. In 2022, some 4.2 million visited Czechia's chateau and castles. However, the number is still short of the pre-Covid season of 2019, which saw over 5,000 visitors. Sites open year-round experienced a 17% rise in tourism during the first two months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.