Czechia Opens Castle Gates: New Season Unveils Tours, Price Adjustments

Monday marks a significant day in Czechia as Jakub Dvorský announces the grand opening of the new tourist season. Castles, chateaux, and national monuments under the administration of the National Heritage Institute are now accessible to the public, with private monuments also welcoming visitors ahead of the Easter holidays. This event promises a blend of traditional allure and new attractions, despite a slight increase in admission fees at several state-managed sites.

Advertisment

Increased Costs Lead to Ticket Price Adjustments

The National Heritage Institute (NPÚ) has introduced admission fee hikes, reflecting the rise in operational expenses and a cutback in funds from the Ministry of Culture. Yet, tourists can still enjoy unchanged prices at about one-fourth of these historic sites. Over the Easter holidays, 100 NPÚ sites will not only be open daily but will also feature special themed events, enhancing the visitor experience.

Following in the Footsteps of Royalty

Advertisment

A fascinating project titled "Following the footsteps of noble families" delves into the Habsburg dynasty's impact on Bohemian and Moravian residences from the 18th to the 20th centuries. Key attractions include Konopiště, Ploskovice, and Zákupy castles, which will host special exhibitions and lectures, offering a deep dive into the region's rich historical tapestry.

Tourism on the Rise

Despite the shadow of the pandemic, Czechia's castles and chateaus continue to draw crowds, with a noticeable uptick in tourism in the early months of 2024. These monuments, embodying the nation's heritage and architectural grandeur, stand as testament to the enduring appeal of Czechia's historical sites.

This resurgence in tourism underscores the importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage, ensuring these treasures continue to inspire and educate future generations. As doors open wide to the past, visitors are invited to step through and explore the rich history and beauty of Czechia's most iconic monuments.