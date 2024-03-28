Czechia Castles, Chateaux Welcome Visitors: 2024 Season Opens with New Attractions, Fee Hikes

As spring unfolds, Czechia heralds the start of its much-anticipated tourist season, opening the gates of its iconic castles, chateaux, and national monuments to the public on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Spearheaded by the National Heritage Institute (NPÚ), this year's season introduces visitors to a blend of historical splendor and new discoveries, featuring extended visiting hours, newly accessible areas, and unique Easter programs, although with an adjustment in ticket prices reflecting the changing economic landscape.

Increased Costs Lead to Ticket Price Adjustments

The NPÚ has announced adjustments in entrance fees, with increments ranging from CZK 20 to CZK 60 at certain monuments, a move prompted by escalating operational expenses and a decrease in funding from the Ministry of Culture. Despite these changes, the NPÚ ensures that entrance fees will remain stable at approximately one-fourth of the properties, and has also confirmed that 100 of its managed sites will welcome visitors daily during the Easter holidays, with some locations hosting special themed events. Noteworthy among the enhancements is the reopening of the fully restored Bellarie Summer Palace at Český Krumlov State Castle and Chateau in September and the unveiling of the Baroque pharmacy at the Golden Crown Monastery.

Following in the Footsteps of Royalty

A notable initiative for history enthusiasts is “Following the footsteps of noble families,” a project that delves into the adaptation of Bohemian and Moravian residences by the Habsburg dynasty from the 18th to the 20th centuries. Central to this project are Konopiště, Ploskovice, and Zákupy castles, which will play host to special exhibitions and lectures, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the royal lifestyle and architectural preferences of one of Europe's most influential dynasties.

Tourism on the Rise

The enduring appeal of Czechia’s castles and chateaus as premier tourist destinations is undeniable. Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, these historic sites attracted some 4.2 million visitors in 2022, a figure that, while impressive, falls short of the pre-Covid visitor count in 2019. The first two months of 2024 have already seen a 17% increase in tourism compared to the same period last year, underscoring the growing interest in Czechia's rich cultural heritage and the efforts of the NPÚ and private owners to enhance the visitor experience.

As the 2024 tourist season gets underway, Czechia's castles, chateaux, and national monuments stand ready to offer a blend of historical intrigue, cultural enrichment, and unparalleled beauty. With initiatives aimed at exploring noble legacies, alongside enhancements to visitor routes and facilities, this season promises to be both enriching and memorable for locals and international visitors alike.