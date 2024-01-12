CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has etched its name in history with an unprecedented surge in passenger numbers in December 2023. A total of 4.88 million passengers made their way through the airport, marking a 112% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels from December 2019 and a 13% growth compared to December 2022. This achievement is a testament to the airport’s resilience and its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service.

A Historic Achievement

This record-breaking figure is a significant achievement for CSMIA and a clear indication of its remarkable recovery. The airport’s performance was attributed to an expansion to new destinations and unmatched service and hospitality. Major carriers, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara, played a crucial role in reaching these figures. However, the challenge of maintaining on-time performance (OTP) was evident, with major airlines grappling with this aspect.

Unprecedented Passenger Traffic

The month of December saw the highest-ever daily traffic for CSMIA, peaking at 165,258 passengers in a single day. The passenger distribution was dominated by a 47% influx from the Middle East, followed by 28% from the Asia Pacific region, and 15% from Europe. This distribution reflects the airport’s global appeal and its capacity to handle such a diverse range of passengers.

Top Destinations and Airlines

The popularity of certain routes was also evident in the traffic figures. The Mumbai-Delhi route, a crucial air corridor, saw a staggering volume of 622,424 passengers. Other top destinations included Bengaluru, Goa, Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi. Leading airlines like IndiGo, AirIndia, and Vistara were instrumental in handling this traffic, further solidifying their position in the aviation industry.