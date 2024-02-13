Cross-Border Traffic to Canada: A Post-Pandemic Slump

As we step into 2024, a curious pattern emerges in our northern neighbor's cross-border traffic. Despite the world's collective sigh of relief as pandemic restrictions ease, recent Statistics Canada data reveals that travel to Canada is yet to regain its pre-pandemic vigor.

The Numbers Tell a Tale

A closer look at the figures paints a vivid picture. American residents venturing into Canada by automobile in January 2023 showed a modest 1.4% increase compared to January 2023. However, this number pales in comparison to the pre-pandemic levels of January 2020, with a stark 26.7% decline.

The story doesn't end there. Canadian residents returning from the U.S. by automobile followed a similar trend. Although there was an 11.5% rise in January 2023 compared to the previous year, the numbers were still 7.4% lower than January 2020.

Air Travel: A Silver Lining?

Air travel, however, presents a slightly more optimistic narrative. January 2023 saw an increase in Canadians returning home by commercial aircraft compared to both January 2023 and 2020. Yet, non-resident trips to Canada via commercial aircraft continued to lag behind pre-pandemic levels.

Vancouver International Airport: A Microcosm of the Trend

Vancouver International Airport serves as a microcosm of this trend. Despite fluctuations in passenger counts, the airport fell short of its pre-pandemic level in December 2022. The anticipation for this week's traveler count is even more subdued, with expectations set below the same week in 2019.

As we navigate through these figures, the question lingers: What's keeping travelers at bay? Is it lingering pandemic fears, economic uncertainties, or perhaps a shift in travel trends? The story continues to unfold, and as journalists, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of answers.

Note: All data and statistics mentioned in this article are accurate as of February 13, 2024.