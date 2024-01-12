Costa Firenze Sails on Final Voyage Before Transformation into Carnival Firenze

The Costa Firenze, an iconic Vista-class cruise ship, has embarked on its final voyage under the banner of Costa Cruises. The ship’s storied journey culminates in Savona, Italy, on January 21, 2024, after which it will enter an extensive dry dock refurbishment, marking the advent of a new era as the Carnival Firenze.

The Last Mediterranean Voyage

The ship’s final sailing with Costa Cruises is no ordinary voyage. It takes passengers on a grand tour, making stops in Portugal, the Canary Islands, and Spain, before a special one-night cruise from Marseille, France, to Savona, Italy. The Costa Firenze is currently in Funchal, Portugal, carrying 5200 passengers on its farewell journey.

From Costa to Carnival: The Transformation

Once the final voyage concludes, the Costa Firenze will undergo a significant transformation to align with the Carnival brand. The refurbishment will include updates to public spaces and maintenance work, along with the installation of popular Carnival amenities. However, the ship will retain its Italian essence, a nod to its heritage as part of the Costa Cruises line, which it joined in late 2020.

The Future: Carnival Firenze

Post-refurbishment, the ship, sporting a new livery in line with Carnival’s fleet style, will commence service as Carnival Firenze from Long Beach, California, on April 25, 2024. The new addition to the Carnival Cruise Line will offer sailings to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera. It is scheduled to operate from Long Beach through at least April 2026, promising an exciting new chapter in its history.

Both Costa Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line are instrumental players in the global cruise industry, falling under the umbrella of Carnival Corporation & plc. The transition of Costa Firenze to Carnival Firenze not only signifies a brand transformation but also a strategic move in the ever-evolving world of cruising.