Contiki Ventures into Philippines with Exclusive Island-Hopping Tours for Young Adults

Contiki, renowned for crafting adventures that cater to the youth, is broadening its horizon in Southeast Asia by introducing two new island-hopping itineraries in the Philippines, set to launch later this year. This strategic expansion aims to cater to the growing demand among Gen Z travelers, offering a mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation in some of the Philippines' most mesmerizing islands, including Palawan, known for its pristine beaches and vibrant marine life.

Exciting Itineraries Unveiled

The introduction of a nine-day and a thirteen-day trip marks a significant milestone for Contiki in Southeast Asia. Both itineraries are designed to offer an all-encompassing experience, including internal flights within the Philippines, boat transfers, ground transportation, accommodations, and meals. Highlighting Palawan's natural beauty, guests will explore iconic locations such as Puerto Princesa, Port Barton, and El Nido. The shorter itinerary features a boat journey through the Subterranean River National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a traditional Filipino 'boodle fight' dining experience. On the other hand, the extended itinerary includes a four-day boat expedition to the Calamian Islands, promising an immersive exploration of the region's secluded beaches and rich marine ecosystems.

A Focus on Unique Experiences

Contiki's decision to venture into the Philippines was driven by the country's growing popularity among young, solo travelers seeking unique, adventurous experiences. With the inclusion of special stays and 'Make Travel Matter' experiences, such as the Isla Experience in Daracoton Island and an evening bonfire on Coron, Contiki aims to provide more than just a holiday. These itineraries are meticulously crafted to ensure travelers not only enjoy the breathtaking landscapes and thrilling adventures but also connect with the local culture and communities, making their trip truly unforgettable.

Expansion Reflects Growing Demand

The launch of these new tours is part of Contiki's broader strategy to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, following the announcement of its South Korea tours set for 2024. CEO Adam Armstrong emphasized the challenges young solo travelers face when navigating the Philippines, highlighting the importance of offering trips that include comprehensive travel arrangements and authentic local experiences. With prices starting at $1,515 for the nine-day tour and $2,445 for the thirteen-day trip, Contiki is set to revolutionize the way young adults experience the Philippines, starting from November 9.

As Contiki forges ahead with its expansion in Southeast Asia, the introduction of Philippine island-hopping tours underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences tailored to the preferences of young, adventurous travelers. This move not only enriches Contiki's portfolio but also contributes to the Philippines' tourism industry, inviting more explorers to discover the country's unparalleled beauty and vibrant culture. As these tours commence, they promise to offer a blend of adventure, cultural immersion, and relaxation, setting a new benchmark for youth travel in the region.