Chief Minister Flags Off 8th Trip of Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana: A Journey of Faith and Unity

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Flags Off 8th Trip of Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana

In a heartwarming ceremony held at Bhubaneswar Railway Station today, the Chief Minister of Bhubaneswar, Naveen Patnaik, inaugurated the 8th trip of the Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana (BNTYY). This pilgrimage train, now in its 8th year since its inception in 2016-17, is part of a State Government scheme supporting poor and deprived senior citizens in fulfilling their spiritual aspirations.

Bhubaneswar, India - On this 8th trip during the 2023-24 period, 1,000 individuals from various districts, including Khurdha, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, and Dhenkanal, will embark on a pilgrimage to Tirupati-Vellore. The scheme allows seniors aged 60 to 75 to go on a pilgrimage at the state's expense, providing an opportunity to those who may have otherwise been unable to make the journey.

To date, the BNTYY has facilitated 27 trips, benefiting over 26,669 senior citizens. The flag-off ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Prafulla Kumar Mallik (Minister, Steel & Mines, Works), Aswini Kumar Patra (Minister, Tourism, OLLC), Sulochana Das (Mayor, BMC), Dr. Lenin Mohanty (Chairman, OTDC), Durga Prasad Samantaray (Advisor, BNTYY), Balamukunda Bhuyan (Addl. Secretary, Tourism Department), and other officials.

The Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana is more than just a government scheme; it's a beacon of hope and humanity, a testament to the enduring spirit of faith and community. By providing this opportunity, the State Government is not only fulfilling the spiritual aspirations of its senior citizens but also fostering a sense of unity and compassion.

