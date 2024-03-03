Chicken Ranch Casino Resort Expansion Opens This Summer in Tuolumne, Hiring 400

Amidst the scenic backdrop of Tuolumne County, the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort is gearing up for a significant transformation. Set to open this summer, the newly expanded nine-story resort is on a hiring spree, aiming to fill nearly 400 positions across various domains.

Revolutionizing Hospitality and Gaming in Tuolumne

The expansion isn't just about size; it's about enhancing the guest experience. The resort will boast 197 elegantly appointed hotel rooms, offering unparalleled views of the Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park. Guests can look forward to a plethora of amenities, including a luxury day spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dynamic rooftop pool, and diverse dining options ranging from a high-end steakhouse to a cozy coffee shop. For entertainment, the resort plans an arcade, a gift shop, and a cultural center dedicated to the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians of California. The gaming floor expansion promises a 30% increase in machines and tables, setting a new standard for gaming enthusiasts.

Employment Opportunities Abound

In preparation for its grand opening, Chicken Ranch Casino Resort is hosting a series of job fairs, aimed at staffing the expanded facility with talented individuals passionate about hospitality and gaming. Positions available range from food and beverage roles to hospitality, gaming, and administrative positions. The job fairs, scheduled to take place at the event hall inside Chicken Ranch Casino, are a testament to the resort's commitment to bolstering the local economy by providing a wide array of employment opportunities.

A Future Bright with Possibilities

As the summer opening approaches, the excitement surrounding the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort expansion is palpable. This development is more than just an upgrade; it's a reimagining of what a resort and casino can offer. Beyond the immediate economic impact of job creation, the resort promises to be a beacon for tourism, drawing visitors from far and wide to experience the beauty and thrill of Tuolumne County. With its blend of luxurious amenities, expanded gaming options, and dedication to cultural heritage, Chicken Ranch Casino Resort is poised to become a premier destination in Northern California.