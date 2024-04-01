Chandigarh to Sharjah Flights Resume, Boosting Connectivity and Adding New Domestic Routes

International flights from Chandigarh to Sharjah, discontinued last October, are set to resume next month, marking a significant boost in connectivity and adding new domestic destinations to the summer flight schedule. This development, announced by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), brings not only the much-awaited return of the Sharjah route but also introduces flights to Dharamshala and Jammu, enhancing the travel options for passengers from Chandigarh.

Resumption of International Connectivity

According to Rajesh Ranjan Sahay, CEO of Chandigarh International Airport Limited, the Sharjah flights will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Initially scheduled to resume this month, operational challenges have pushed the start to May. This twice-weekly service, operated by Air India Express, aims to facilitate travel between the two cities, complementing the existing daily Chandigarh-Dubai flights and thereby strengthening international links.

Expansion of Domestic Network

The summer schedule also introduces new domestic flights, with an IndiGo flight to Dharamshala operating four times a week and a direct flight to Jammu running thrice a week. These additions are expected to significantly benefit passengers by offering more travel options and convenience. Moreover, the schedule includes a total of 22 new flights in the domestic sector, increasing the daily departures and arrivals to 96 and enhancing connectivity to major cities across India.

Implications for Regional Travel

The resumption of the Chandigarh to Sharjah route and the introduction of new domestic flights are anticipated to have positive implications for regional travel, tourism, and the economy. It not only opens up more travel options for passengers but also contributes to the growth of Chandigarh International Airport as a key regional hub. With these developments, the airport is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the accessibility and attractiveness of the region as a destination for both business and leisure travelers.