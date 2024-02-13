Carowinds Hiring Fair: Join the Fun and Make Lasting Memories!

Carowinds, the beloved amusement park nestled in Charlotte, North Carolina, is preparing to welcome a new wave of seasonal associates for the 2024 operating season. From February 17 to February 24, a week-long hiring fair will take place, aiming to fill over 2,500 positions across various departments.

Seasonal Job Opportunities: A Chance to be Part of the Carowinds Family

Available positions span a multitude of roles, including lifeguards, food and beverage associates, park services, attraction operations, security, and park maintenance. This presents an opportunity for candidates aged 14 and above to become part of the Carowinds family, contributing to the joy and excitement that the park brings to its visitors.

Competitive Wages and Exciting Perks

Starting at $14 per hour, Carowinds offers competitive wages, with variations based on experience, previous service, and the specific role. But the benefits don't stop there. Seasonal associates can also enjoy paid training, discounts on food and merchandise, reward programs, and exclusive events.

Moreover, every seasonal associate will receive free entry to the park and admission for friends and family. They will also gain free admission to any Cedar Fair amusement park, allowing them to explore and enjoy other renowned destinations.

Apply, Interview, and Get Hired: All in One Day

Carowinds is committed to making the hiring process as seamless as possible. Candidates will have the chance to apply, interview, and potentially be hired on the same day. Both in-person and virtual interview options are available during the hiring event, ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to join the Carowinds team.

As we approach the 2024 operating season, Carowinds is not just looking for employees – they're looking for enthusiastic individuals who are ready to create unforgettable experiences for visitors. So, if you're searching for a summer job that's more than just work, consider joining the Carowinds family. With competitive wages, exciting perks, and the opportunity to make lasting memories, it's an offer you won't want to miss.

Note: The information above is accurate as of February 13, 2024. For the most up-to-date details, please visit the official Carowinds website.