Carnival Corporation's Fourth Excel-class Cruise Ship: A Leap Towards Sustainable Cruising

Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company, is embarking on a new journey with the construction of its fourth Excel-class cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line. The agreement, signed with Meyer Werft, a German shipbuilder, marks a milestone in the corporation's expansion plans.

A New Era of Cruising

Expected to enter service in Spring 2027, the new ship will boast a capacity of over 6,400 guests. This addition will bring the total number of Excel-class ships in the corporation's fleet to ten. The Excel-class ships are renowned for their innovative design and state-of-the-art technology, offering an unparalleled cruising experience.

A Leap Towards Sustainable Cruising

In line with Carnival Corporation's commitment to environmental sustainability, the new ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology. This move underscores the corporation's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and paving the way for a greener future in the cruising industry.

Resuming the Newbuild Program

The new order marks the first newbuild order placed by Carnival Corporation in five years. The company plans to resume its newbuild program, aiming to add one to two ships per year beginning in 2027. This strategic decision is expected to drive revenue growth and improve return on invested capital.

The announcement of the fourth Excel-class ship is a testament to Carnival Corporation's resilience and foresight in navigating the challenging waters of the cruising industry. As we look forward to the launch of this new vessel in Spring 2027, we can't help but anticipate the exciting journeys and memories it will bring to its passengers.

