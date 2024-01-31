Business Travel Set for a Surge in 2024, Says Global Survey

In a recent survey by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), a majority of industry professionals anticipate a surge in business travel in 2024, signalling a definitive shift away from the lull induced by the pandemic. However, the rising cost of travel has been identified as a primary concern, casting a shadow over the optimistic forecasts.

Anticipated Growth in Business Travel

From January 9-22, the GBTA surveyed 707 travel buyers, suppliers, and industry professionals across the globe. The results painted a picture of a robustly recovering industry, with 59 percent of travel buyers expecting an increase in travel volume. Half of these respondents predict the growth to hover around 20 percent, while 9 percent foresee a rise surpassing 20 percent. In tandem, two-thirds of buyers anticipate their companies will augment spending on travel, with 55 percent expecting an increase of 20 percent or less and 11 percent envisaging it to exceed 20 percent.

Contrasting the optimistic majority, a small group of respondents project a dip in travel volume and spending. Specifically, 11 percent anticipate a decrease in travel volume, and 12 percent expect reduced spending. This minority perspective provides a nuanced understanding of the post-pandemic business travel landscape, highlighting that while growth is the general expectation, it is not universal.

Rising Travel Costs and Other Challenges

Despite the promising projections, the survey also revealed potential roadblocks on the path to recovery. The rising cost of travel emerged as the primary concern, identified by approximately two-thirds of respondents. Other significant hurdles include economic worries, budgetary constraints and potential travel disruptions. These challenges underscore the need for balanced optimism and strategic planning in the business travel sector.

The survey also spotlighted a disparity in staffing expectations between buyers and suppliers, with suppliers more likely to expect an increase in personnel. Furthermore, the survey indicated a significant shift in perspective regarding pre-pandemic comparisons. Specifically, 57 percent of respondents considered comparisons to 2019 as irrelevant, suggesting a readiness to move beyond pre-pandemic trends and embrace a new normal in business travel.