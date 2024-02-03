Bus Driver Safety at Risk: Auckland Transport Data Reveals Alarming Trends

Auckland, a city known for its vibrant cultures and picturesque landscapes, has been experiencing an alarming trend. Recent statistics from Auckland Transport paint a grim picture of increased hostility towards bus drivers, with a significant surge in both physical and verbal assaults. In the span of one year, the number of recorded assaults on bus drivers jumped sharply from 24 in 2022 to 51 in 2023. Furthermore, instances of verbal abuse, which can be just as damaging, skyrocketed to over 120 in 2023, more than doubling from the previous year.

Enhancing Driver Safety

Recognising the severity of any form of assault against drivers, Auckland Transport has been implementing various safety measures. These include de-escalation techniques to help drivers handle volatile situations, the installation of CCTV and GPS tracking systems on buses, and the provision of duress buttons for emergency situations. In addition, the organization is contemplating retrofitting older buses with driver protection shields—an enhancement aimed at creating a safer workspace for drivers.

Union's Call for Action

However, these measures have not stemmed the tide of increasing violence. First Union, the representative body for Auckland bus drivers, has voiced its concern over the worsening situation. The union attributes this rising trend to a lack of national health and safety standards, a void created by the disbandment of fair pay agreements. It emphasises the daily risks and uncertainties bus drivers face and calls upon employers to place the safety of their workers at the forefront.

A Plea for Safety

Auckland's bus drivers, the essential cogs in the city's transport network, are under threat. The escalating violence against them poses not just a personal risk, but also a potential disruption to the city's public transport system. As the city continues to grapple with this issue, the plea from the union and the drivers themselves stands clear—greater emphasis must be placed on the safety and well-being of bus drivers, ensuring their crucial role in keeping Auckland moving is not undermined by fear and violence.