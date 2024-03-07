British Tourists at Risk: Survey Shows Helmet Neglect on Holiday Motorbike Hires

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by InsureandGo Travel Insurance unveils alarming trends among British holidaymakers, with a significant number opting to hire motorbikes and mopeds without wearing helmets in top vacation spots. Thailand, India, and Jamaica lead the list of destinations where tourists feel it's acceptable to forego safety gear, posing serious risks to their health and travel insurance coverage.

Risky Rides: Brits' Holiday Habits Exposed

According to the survey, 30% of respondents believed it was normal to ride without a helmet in Thailand, followed closely by India (26%), and Jamaica (18%). Other countries where tourists exhibited similar attitudes include Brazil, Italy, Spain, the Maldives, Ibiza, the USA, and Lanzarote. This behavior not only jeopardizes their safety but also risks invalidating their travel insurance, which typically requires adherence to local laws and safety measures for coverage. The data highlights a concerning trend of holidaymakers engaging in activities they wouldn't consider at home, with 21% admitting to hiring mopeds for fun and 16% favoring motorbike road trips.

The Lure of Local Customs and Climate

The survey sheds light on the reasons behind the risky behavior. Twenty percent of participants cited lenient or unenforced helmet laws in their destination country as a justification for not wearing helmets, while 15% preferred to emulate local practices. Additionally, 17% pointed to the hot and humid weather as a deterrent, and 20% felt helmets were unnecessary for short distances. These rationales reflect a broader disregard for personal safety and the potential financial consequences of accidents abroad, especially when such incidents lead to invalidated insurance claims.

InsureandGo's Call for Caution

Chris Rolland, CEO of InsureandGo, stresses the importance of safety while enjoying holiday adventures. He remarks on the paradox of seeking carefree experiences abroad, which can lead to severe risks when tourists engage in unfamiliar activities without necessary precautions. Rolland emphasizes that while helmet laws like those in Thailand are in place, the lack of enforcement and the inclination to follow local customs without wearing helmets can have grave implications, including steep medical bills and invalidated insurance coverage in the event of an accident. InsureandGo aims to raise awareness among travelers about these risks, urging them to prioritize safety alongside fun.

As the debate over tourists' safety habits continues, it's clear that awareness and education on the importance of adhering to safety measures, like wearing helmets, are crucial. By highlighting the potential risks and consequences, InsureandGo hopes to encourage a shift towards more responsible tourism, ensuring that holiday fun doesn't come at the expense of personal safety or financial security.