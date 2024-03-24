Boracay Island Nears Full Capacity Ahead of Holy Week 2023, Tourists Rush for Last-Minute Bookings

As Holy Week 2023 approaches, Boracay Island, once hailed as the world's best island, is witnessing a significant surge in tourist arrivals, pushing its hotels and resorts close to full capacity. Neneth Graf, a member of the Boracay Foundation board of directors, recently highlighted in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview that while the island isn't fully booked yet, it's fast approaching that point with daily tourist arrivals hitting between 6,000 to 8,000. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is yet to set a carrying capacity for the island, making the current influx a critical concern.

Tourism Surge and Environmental Concerns

The easing of tourist restrictions on Boracay has led to a spike in visitors. Dusk-to-dawn beach parties and fire dances, specifically in front of the Red Coconut Beach Hotel, are now permitted, although smoking and drinking on the beach remain banned. This relaxation of rules comes as the island gears up for an event-filled season, including beach volleyball and dragon boat tournaments. However, the environmental implications of this tourism boom are yet to be fully understood, particularly in light of the island's previous closure for rehabilitation in 2018.

Challenges and Precautions

With the increase in tourists comes the challenge of ensuring their safety and satisfaction. The Boracay Foundation has issued warnings about the rise of online scams targeting potential visitors. Graf emphasizes the importance of dealing only with legitimate tour organizers to avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes. This advice comes amidst concerns over the island's ability to handle the increasing number of visitors without compromising its natural beauty and resources.

Looking to the Future

As Boracay approaches full capacity, stakeholders are faced with the challenge of balancing tourism growth with environmental sustainability. The island's popularity, especially during peak seasons like Holy Week, underscores the need for comprehensive planning and regulation. The DENR's pending decision on the island's carrying capacity will be crucial in shaping Boracay's future, ensuring it remains a paradise not just for today's tourists but for generations to come.

The impending full booking of Boracay Island during Holy Week 2023 serves as a reminder of its enduring appeal to tourists worldwide. However, it also highlights the urgent need for sustainable tourism practices to preserve the island's natural beauty. As Boracay teeters on the brink of reaching its full capacity, the actions taken now will determine its viability as a top global destination in the years ahead.