Binh Lieu: Vietnam's Next Big Rural Tourism Destination Amid Permit Challenges

Vietnam's quest to diversify its tourism portfolio introduces Binh Lieu, a quaint district in Quang Ninh Province, as a potential new jewel in its rural tourism crown. This region, brimming with highland scenery, cultural richness, and gastronomic delights, mirrors the allure of the well-established Ha Giang but faces its own set of challenges such as stringent permit requirements for international visitors and nascent accommodation infrastructure.

Exploring Binh Lieu's Charm

Binh Lieu's appeal lies in its primitive beauty, with its terrain marked by winding roads that carve through lush valleys, offering breathtaking views that can challenge even the most experienced drivers. The district is a mosaic of ethnic minority groups, making up 96% of its population, offering visitors a rich cultural tapestry. However, the requirement to obtain a permit from Ha Long City for overnight stays and the complete restriction in certain areas pose significant barriers to its tourism development.

Comparative Landscape: Binh Lieu vs. Ha Giang

Like Ha Giang, Binh Lieu offers an array of natural landscapes and close proximity to China. However, Ha Giang has seen a burgeoning in tourism thanks to its array of accommodation options and eased travel permit processes. Binh Lieu, in contrast, is at a nascent stage, with limited stay options predominantly being basic rooms for rent. The district, however, boasts unique local delicacies and attractions like the Khe Van waterfall, signaling its potential as a sought-after destination should it manage to streamline access for foreign visitors.

Potential for Growth

