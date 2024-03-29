Bangladesh Railway Launches Special Trains for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 to Ease Holiday Travel

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, bringing with it the promise of celebration and joy, Bangladesh Railway steps up to facilitate the holiday rush. In a strategic move to accommodate the surge of travelers, the railway authority announced the operation of 10 pairs of special trains across various routes, focusing on connectivity and convenience for those heading home to celebrate with family and loved ones. Shawkat Jamil Mohsi, deputy director (TT) of Bangladesh Railways, shared insights with The Business Standard, outlining the comprehensive plan set to enhance the Eid travel experience from April 5 until the eve of the festival.

Special Trains and Routes: A Detailed Look

The initiative includes two pairs of trains on the Chattogram-Chandpur-Chattogram route and one pair each on the Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka and Chattogram-Mymensingh-Chattogram routes, ensuring widespread coverage. Notably, a pair of special trains will ply the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route on April 8-9, while another pair will serve the Parbatipur-Joydebpur-Parbatipur route from April 7-9. Eid day will see additional pairs on the Bhairab-Kishoreganj-Bhairab and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj-Mymensingh routes, specifically catering to Muslim devotees traveling to Sholakia for the country's largest Eid congregation. Furthermore, routes like Parbatipur-Dinajpur-Parbatipur and Thakurgaon-Dinajpur-Thakurgaon will also be operational, showcasing the railway's commitment to accessibility and safety during this peak period.

Online Ticketing and Safety Measures

In response to the overwhelming demand for tickets during Eid, Bangladesh Railway has transitioned to a fully online ticketing system. Starting 10 days before the scheduled dates, passengers can purchase up to