Bali's Penglipuran Village Bans Drones to Protect Heritage and Ensure Public Safety

In a significant move to safeguard its cultural heritage and enhance public safety, Penglipuran Village in Bali has introduced a ban on drone photography. This decision, aimed at preserving the tranquility of this top tourist attraction, underscores the balance between embracing modern technology and protecting traditional values. Wayan Sumiarsa, the General Manager of Penglipuran Tourism Village, highlighted the necessity of this policy, citing concerns over the safety of tourists and the preservation of the village's ancient architecture.

Advertisment

Reasons Behind the Ban

The prohibition of drones in Penglipuran Village is primarily motivated by the safety of both tourists and the local community. Drones, especially when operated by inexperienced pilots, pose a risk of accidents that could damage the village's ancient buildings, including temples and homes. Sumiarsa expressed worries over the unpredictable nature of drone control systems and the absence of insurance coverage for drone-related accidents. Furthermore, there have been concerns about the misuse of drone footage, potentially violating the community's privacy and the intended portrayal of the village on social media platforms.

Alternatives and Regulations for Tourists

Advertisment

Despite the drone ban, Penglipuran Village continues to welcome tourists to explore and capture its beauty using professional cameras, GoPro devices, and smartphones. The village is also enhancing the visitor experience by introducing clothing rental stalls, allowing tourists to immerse themselves in the local culture by donning traditional Balinese attire. For those still interested in aerial photography, it is crucial to remember that certain areas in Bali permit drone usage, provided that operators adhere to specific guidelines, including seeking prior permission and respecting restrictions on drone flights near temples, populated areas, and airports, as outlined by Bali Shoot and Bali's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Impact and Future Considerations

This drone ban in Penglipuran Village sets a precedent for other tourist destinations in Bali and beyond, highlighting the importance of protecting cultural and historical sites while accommodating technological advancements. As drone technology becomes more prevalent, destinations must carefully consider how to integrate such devices without compromising the integrity and safety of their heritage sites and communities. The Penglipuran Village's approach offers a model for balancing innovation with preservation, ensuring that the charm and authenticity of cultural landmarks are maintained for future generations.

This development invites tourists to engage more deeply with the places they visit, encouraging a shift from passive observation to active participation and respect for local customs and regulations. As the conversation around drone usage in tourist spots continues to evolve, the experience of Penglipuran Village will undoubtedly contribute valuable insights into how communities can navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by modern technology.