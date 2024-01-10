en English
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Ascends in World Passport Index: Unveiling the Link Between Travel Freedom and Economic Progress

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Azerbaijan Ascends in World Passport Index: Unveiling the Link Between Travel Freedom and Economic Progress

With a rise in visa-free travel arrangements with nations such as Kenya, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan has ascended two spots in the World Passport Index for the first quarter of 2024. The country now ranks 70th, allowing its passport holders to travel to 72 destinations without the need for a visa. This notable progression symbolizes Azerbaijan’s strengthened diplomatic ties and increased global mobility.

An Insight into the World Passport Index

The World Passport Index ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can travel to without a prior visa. The latest index reveals an intriguing trend: an increase in a country’s travel freedom often correlates with its economic progress. Moreover, it underscores the influence of investment migration programs on both passport power and economic performance.

Global Rankings and New Trends

While Azerbaijan celebrates its improved position, Georgia stands at the 50th spot, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, offering its citizens visa-free access to 121 locations. Armenia, on the other hand, lands at the 74th place, with its passport holders having visa-free access to 68 destinations.

Interestingly, the latest index also marks a first-time occurrence where six countries—Germany, Italy, Spain, and France from the European Union, along with Asian nations Singapore and Japan—share the top spot. These countries provide their passport holders with visa-free access to a staggering 194 destinations, reflecting their strong diplomatic networks and global influence.

The Implications of Visa-Free Travel

Visa-free travel not only signifies convenience for travelers but also serves as a testament to a country’s diplomatic prowess and global standing. The advancements of countries like Azerbaijan in the World Passport Index highlight the increasing interconnectedness of nations and the constant reshaping of global mobility patterns.

Azerbaijan International Relations Travel
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

