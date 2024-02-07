Axarquía Tourism Promotion Association Approves 2024 Action Plan and Budget

The Axarquía Tourism Promotion Association (APTA) has given the green light to its 2024 action plan, incorporating a budget of €152,000, during an assembly held on January 30. Alongside this, APTA is actively engaged in negotiations with the Provincial Government of Málaga for a potential €60,000 grant. This additional funding could inflate the total budget to an impressive €212,678.70.

Boosting Local Tourism

APTA President, Álvaro Hurtado, underscored the significance of these funds for the execution of short and medium-term initiatives that are primarily aimed at amplifying the local tourism industry. The action plan places an emphasis on enlarging market reach through participation in significant national and international tourism expos.

Attracting Tourism Professionals

The plan also includes attracting professionals to the Axarquía region with familiarisation and press trips. Furthermore, it entails hosting industry events in association with companies that are heavily invested in regional development.

Collaborative Efforts

Additionally, APTA Manager Elisa Páez revealed plans to produce multilingual maps to promote the five nationally recognised tourist routes in the region. These efforts are synergized by collaborations with the University of Málaga, vocational training programs, and partnerships with government entities.