Autumn Phillips Crowned Journalist of the Year by NATJA, Post and Courier Travel Shines

Autumn Phillips, editor in chief of The Post and Courier, has been honored as Journalist of the Year by the North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA), marking a significant achievement in her first year leading Post and Courier Travel. Phillips also secured gold in both the Destination Travel and Long-Form Narrative/Personal Essay categories, alongside an honorable mention, underscoring her impactful storytelling and exploration of global destinations.

Recognition of Excellence

The 32nd annual NATJA awards celebrated the pinnacle of travel journalism, with Phillips standing out among her peers for her insightful narratives and the launch of Post and Courier Travel. This new venture aims to offer readers unique, transformative travel experiences, guided by Phillips' extensive experience in journalism and travel. The awards highlight NATJA's commitment to promoting high-quality journalism and travel experiences, with this year's competition showcasing a diverse range of talents across North America.

Inspiration Behind the Stories

Phillips' awarded pieces, including "Waking Up in Finland" and "Sudan in Calmer Times," reflect her deep engagement with the destinations she visits. Her writing not only captures the essence of each location but also delves into what it means to truly explore the world. This year's NATJA awards have not only recognized her exceptional talent but have also highlighted the importance of travel journalism in fostering a deeper understanding of global cultures and destinations.

Future Endeavors

With the launch of Post and Courier Travel, Phillips aims to extend her passion for storytelling to readers in a new and exciting way. Upcoming travel locations include Cuba, Morocco, Cambodia, and Rwanda, promising participants unique experiences alongside Phillips' expert guidance. As the Post and Courier Travel initiative grows, it is set to redefine travel experiences for its participants, offering them opportunities to see the world, and themselves, through a new lens.

As Autumn Phillips continues to lead Post and Courier Travel into its next phase, her recognition by NATJA serves as a testament to her dedication to excellence in travel journalism. This honor not only celebrates her achievements but also sets a high standard for future travel narratives and experiences, encouraging a deeper, more thoughtful exploration of our world.