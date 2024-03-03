Auckland's March Madness: Combatting Choke Points with Bigger Buses and Enhanced Services

Auckland Transport (AT) and New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi have identified key congestion areas across Auckland's transport network as the city braces for 'March Madness.' This period marks a significant uptick in public transport usage, coinciding with the start of the university year. In response, AT is deploying larger buses and additional services to manage nearly two million weekly trips anticipated on buses, trains, and ferries.

Identifying Choke Points

Notorious for causing delays, the worst morning and evening congestion spots on Auckland's motorways have been spotlighted, alongside several arterial road bottlenecks. Data collected in mid-February reveals significant congestion on roads such as Brigham Creek, Lake and Glenfield Rds, and Tamaki Drive, exacerbating travel times for commuters. Amidst these challenges, AT is striving for greater data transparency and improved access in the future.

Public Transport Struggles

Recent shutdowns and breakdowns in Auckland's rail system have further extended travel durations, with some commuters experiencing up to two hours of travel time. Despite these setbacks, AT Group Manager of Growth and Optimisation, Richard Harrison, highlights the organization's proactive measures. Larger buses and additional services are part of AT's strategy to accommodate the surge in patronage, which has hit its highest level since pre-Covid times.

Optimizing the Network

Harrison emphasizes the daily monitoring and optimization efforts to keep Auckland moving smoothly. Commuters are encouraged to use the AT Mobile app for real-time tracking and capacity checks, aiming to mitigate the impact of increased road and public transport congestion. As Auckland navigates through March Madness, AT's efforts to enhance service capacity and efficiency underscore its commitment to improving the city's transport experience amidst growing demands.