Angkor Wildlife & Aquarium Thrives, Showcases Over 100 Species in Siem Reap

During the 8th River Festival in Siem Reap, the Angkor Wildlife & Aquarium emerged as a significant attraction, drawing visitors from across Cambodia. Prime Minister Hun Manet's visit earlier this month underscored the facility's growing importance as a unique tourist destination. Offering a break from traditional sightseeing, the aquarium allows guests to immerse themselves in the aquatic life of the Mekong River and beyond, fostering a deeper connection with nature.

Revitalizing Tourism with Aquatic Diversity

Located about 30km from Siem Reap's provincial town, in Sotr Nikum district’s Khchas commune, the Angkor Wildlife & Aquarium serves as a beacon of biodiversity. Visitors, enchanted by the sight of freshwater fish and other sea creatures, express their fascination and amazement. The facility, home to over 120 species, including 50 varieties of wildlife and numerous fish species, not only educates but also entertains its guests. From experiencing the sensation of being on the riverbed to exploring the intricacies of seabed ecosystems, the aquarium offers an unparalleled educational experience.

Education, Conservation, and Employment

Ol Vanda, the general manager of the Angkor Wildlife & Aquarium, emphasizes the dual purpose of the park: to provide a sanctuary for endangered species and to educate the public about biodiversity conservation. The park's efforts in rescuing endangered species and their subsequent release into suitable habitats like the Siem Pang Wildlife Sanctuary highlight its commitment to conservation. Furthermore, the facility has become a source of employment for local residents, with plans for significant expansion that promise even more opportunities. The park's approach to pricing, with different rates for locals and foreigners, along with special packages for school groups, ensures accessibility and inclusivity.

Looking to the Future

With daily visitor numbers ranging from 500 to 1,000, the Angkor Wildlife & Aquarium is on a path of growth. The planned expansion, with an investment of $70 million to extend the park across 100 hectares, signals a bright future for both the facility and the local community. Employees, such as guards and information officers, share stories of personal growth and job satisfaction, underscoring the positive impact of the aquarium on their lives. The unique blend of educational, conservation, and economic benefits positions the Angkor Wildlife & Aquarium as a cornerstone of Siem Reap's tourist attractions, promising an enriching experience for all visitors.