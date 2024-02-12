Ancol Lunar Fest 2024: A Triumph of Culture, Unity, and Entertainment

Ancol Lunar Fest 2024: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

This past Lunar holiday, from February 8 to February 11, 2024, the Ancol area in North Jakarta welcomed a staggering 163,400 visitors. The highest influx of visitors, a whopping 47,000, was recorded on the first day of the holiday, which coincided with the Isra Miraj holiday. This year's attendance showed a modest increase compared to the previous year's Lunar holiday.

A Showcase of Diversity and Entertainment

The Ancol Lunar Fest 2024, held from February 8 to 11, was a vibrant celebration featuring an array of distinctive performances across various recreational units in Ancol. These units included Dufan, Sea World, Samudra, Atlantis, and Jakarta Bird Land.

Some of the most popular attractions were the Underwater Dragon and Mermaid show at Sea World Ancol, the Barongsai performances, the Kungfu Show, and the Special Bird Show. These captivating performances highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the region and delighted visitors of all ages.

Operational Director's Ambitious Target

The Operational Director of PT Pembangunan Jaya Ancol Tbk had set an ambitious target of 300,000 visitors during the holiday weekend. Although the actual attendance fell short of this goal, it was still a significant achievement, considering the diverse range of cultural activities and entertainment on offer.

Sea World Ancol, one of the most popular leisure units, aimed for 10,000 visits per day. While the exact number of visitors to this particular attraction is not mentioned in the provided summary, it is evident that it contributed significantly to the overall visitor count.

A Successful Lunar Celebration

In conclusion, the 2024 Lunar holiday at Ancol was a resounding success, with 163,400 visitors coming together to enjoy a rich tapestry of cultural performances and entertainment. Although the attendance did not quite reach the ambitious target set by the Operational Director, the event still showcased the best of the region's cultural heritage and provided a memorable experience for all who attended.

As we look towards future celebrations, it is clear that Ancol will continue to be a beacon of unity and diversity, bringing together people from all walks of life to enjoy the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

