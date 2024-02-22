Amadeus and IGLTA Join Forces to Pioneer Inclusivity in Global Travel

Imagine a world where your identity is not just accepted but celebrated, especially as you journey across the globe. This vision is closer to becoming a reality as Amadeus, a titan in travel technology, partners with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) to champion inclusivity in travel. This groundbreaking alliance aims to carve out spaces where the LGBTQ+ community can roam freely, bolstered by the assurance of understanding and acceptance.

Charting New Territories in Inclusivity

At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to ensuring travel is accessible and enjoyable for everyone, irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity. John Tanzella, President/CEO of IGLTA, lauded Amadeus's global reach as "invaluable" for promoting LGBTQ+ tourism worldwide. With a history rich in inclusivity, including endorsing the UN Standards of Conduct for Business and supporting REDI, Spain's pioneering LGBTQ+ equality network, Amadeus is not new to the cause. However, this alliance marks a significant leap forward. Shalini Nair Kumar, Head of People and Culture, APAC at Amadeus, underscores the company’s dedication to fostering a diverse and welcoming environment, not just within its offices but also through the services and technologies it develops.

Empowering the Journey

For Amadeus, this partnership is more than just a corporate social responsibility initiative; it's a commitment to innovation and collaboration on inclusive travel solutions. By pooling resources with IGLTA, Amadeus is set to revolutionize the travel industry, ensuring that every traveler, including those from the LGBTQ+ community, experiences journeys that are safe, respectful, and enjoyable. Till Streichert, CFO and executive sponsor of Amadeus Proud, emphasizes the importance of this collaboration in reaffirming Amadeus's commitment to making travel inclusive for all. This endeavor not only enriches the travel experience for the LGBTQ+ community but also showcases the potential for technology and empathy to merge, creating a more inclusive world.

A Journey Towards a Brighter Future

As this partnership unfolds, the promise it holds for the future of travel is immense. By harnessing the power of technology with a deep-rooted commitment to diversity and inclusion, Amadeus and IGLTA are paving the way for a travel industry where everyone is welcome. It's a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and innovation in creating spaces that celebrate diversity. This alliance is not just about making travel more inclusive; it's about setting a new standard for the industry, where inclusivity is not an afterthought but a foundational principle.