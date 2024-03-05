Alfred's Tower Reopens to Public with Volunteer Support Drive on Good Friday

Alfred's Tower, a historic landmark nestled on the Stourhead Estate near Mere in Wiltshire, is gearing up to welcome visitors once again this Good Friday, March 29. In anticipation of the reopening, the Stourhead team is actively seeking volunteers to aid in the tower's operation, ensuring it can remain accessible for the public to explore and appreciate its rich history and stunning views. A special volunteer recruitment day is slated for Friday, March 15, from 11am to 2pm, offering a unique opportunity for community members to get involved.

Advertisment

Reviving a Piece of History

The decision to reopen Alfred's Tower comes after its winter closure, marking a significant moment for the National Trust and the local community. Natasha Hopkins, National Trust Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Stourhead, expressed excitement over welcoming visitors back and highlighted the tower's appeal, including the panoramic views from its summit and the surrounding woodland walks. Designed by Henry Flitcroft, the same architect behind Stourhead's iconic temples, Alfred's Tower commemorates the accession of George III and the end of the Seven Years War, while also paying homage to the legendary Saxon King, Alfred the Great. Standing 160 feet tall, the tower promises an enriching experience for those willing to ascend its 205 steps.

Volunteer Recruitment Day: A Call to Action

Advertisment

In a bid to ensure the successful operation of Alfred's Tower, a volunteer recruitment day has been organized, aiming to attract individuals passionate about history and community service. Scheduled for March 15, the event invites prospective volunteers to learn more about how they can contribute to preserving this historical site and enhancing visitor experiences. This initiative not only seeks to bolster the tower's accessibility but also to foster a deeper connection between the monument and its visitors through guided tours and informative sessions led by the volunteers. More details about the volunteering opportunities can be found on the National Trust's website.

Plan Your Visit

Alfred's Tower is set to open its doors every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Bank Holiday Mondays starting March 29 until November 3, from 11am to 3pm. While admission is free for National Trust members, there are nominal charges for non-members. Visitors are encouraged to check the website before traveling to ensure the latest information on opening times and any special events. The reopening of Alfred's Tower not only offers a chance to explore a significant historical landmark but also provides a picturesque escape into nature, promising a delightful day out for families and history enthusiasts alike.

As Alfred's Tower stands poised to enter a new chapter in its storied existence, the emphasis on volunteer support highlights a community's dedication to preserving its cultural heritage. This collective effort ensures that the tower's legacy will continue to inspire and educate future generations, making history accessible to all. Through the active participation of volunteers and the continued interest of visitors, Alfred's Tower remains a testament to the enduring allure of Britain's historical landscapes and the stories they hold.