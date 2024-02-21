AIDA Cruises Sets Sail on Its First Global Voyage with AIDAdiva: A Journey Spanning Continents and Cultures

Imagine embarking on a journey that not only spans the globe but also weaves through the rich tapestry of diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and iconic landmarks. This dream is soon to become a reality with AIDA Cruises announcing the opening of bookings for its 2025/26 world cruise aboard the AIDAdiva. This marks a pivotal moment as AIDAdiva sets off on its maiden global voyage and the cruise line on its seventh. The adventure begins in Hamburg, Germany, on November 10, 2025, and promises an unparalleled exploration across four continents and 28 countries, culminating in a grand return to Hamburg on March 18, 2026.

A Voyage of Firsts and Record-Breaking Ambitions

The AIDAdiva's world cruise is not just another addition to the cruise line's portfolio; it is a journey of firsts and records. For the first time, guests will navigate through the Panama Canal, experience the vibrant pulse of San Francisco, and set foot in the land of the rising sun, Japan. With an itinerary that includes a stop in 53 ports, this voyage is set to break records, offering an unprecedented New Year's Eve celebration in Hawaii among its many highlights. Whether it's the mystic allure of South Korea, the modern marvels of Singapore, or the ancient wonders of Egypt and India, each destination promises a cornucopia of experiences.

Setting the Stage for Unforgettable Memories

Before setting sail on this epic journey, the AIDAdiva will undergo a significant refurbishment in spring 2025. This transformation is geared towards enhancing the onboard experience, with a focus on family-friendly activities, upgraded entertainment venues, and the introduction of new suites and exclusive areas. The AIDAdiva, which joined the AIDA Cruises fleet in 2023 and was originally built in 2007, is poised to offer a luxurious and comfortable setting for its guests. From savoring a full vegan menu to enjoying seamless connectivity with the implementation of Starlink broadband service, the cruise promises to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its passengers.

An Invitation to Adventure

With an introductory fare of 17,495 euros and a special early booking discount of 3,000 euros available until April 30, 2025, the allure of this world cruise is undeniable. As AIDA Cruises, a subsidiary of the Carnival Corporation, continues to innovate and enhance its fleet and services, this world cruise stands as a testament to their commitment to offering exceptional travel experiences. The journey aboard the AIDAdiva is not merely a cruise; it is an invitation to adventure, an opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime, and a chance to witness the beauty and diversity of our world like never before.

As we look ahead to November 10, 2025, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a journey of discovery, luxury, and unparalleled adventure. The AIDAdiva's world cruise is more than just a voyage; it is a journey that bridges continents, cultures, and communities. It offers a unique blend of relaxation, exploration, and enlightenment, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. With each port of call offering a gateway to new experiences, the world cruise on AIDAdiva is poised to be a monumental event in the world of travel.