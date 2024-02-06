Acqualina Resort & Badrutt's Palace Hotel Emerge Leaders in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Hotels Rankings

In its 14th edition, the U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Hotels rankings once again shines a spotlight on the finest accommodations across the globe. The meticulously curated list this year features over 37,000 hotels spanning more than 400 destinations worldwide, offering discerning travelers a comprehensive guide to select the perfect lodgings that cater to their unique needs.

Acqualina Resort & Residences Reigns Supreme

Retaining its crown for the second year running, Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, secures the top spot in the Best Hotels in the USA category. Not far behind, The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside, Florida, and The Langham in Chicago clinch the second and third positions, respectively. These establishments exemplify luxury and comfort, setting the bar high in the American hospitality industry.

Badrutt's Palace Hotel: A New Star in Europe

On the European front, a new leader emerges. Badrutt's Palace Hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland, seizes the top position in the Best Hotels in Europe category for the first time. London's Claridge's and Shangri-La The Shard follow closely, attesting to the diverse and exceptional offerings of the European luxury hotel landscape.

Leaders Across Continents

Elsewhere, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal leads the pack in Mexico, while Rosewood Hotel Georgia continues to reign in Canada. Over in the Caribbean, Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia secures the top rank, with Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club in Bermuda not far behind. These accolades reflect the relentless commitment of the hotel industry to deliver authentic cultural experiences and unparalleled customer service.

The U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Hotels rankings are based on industry awards, star ratings, and guest reviews, providing a holistic measure of a hotel's caliber. As global travel gradually resumes, these rankings offer a trusted resource for travelers planning their next journey, be it for leisure or business.