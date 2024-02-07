Accor Unveils 'The Choice is Yours' Offer to Revolutionize Event Planning in India

Global hospitality heavyweight, Accor, pioneers a new path in the event planning industry with the introduction of their promotional offer, 'The Choice is Yours'. This strategic move targets members of ALL (Accor Live Limitless) and Accor Plus, offering a myriad of lucrative benefits for event bookings across the length and breadth of India. The offer, valid for bookings made for a kaleidoscope of events ranging from social celebrations and weddings to business meetings and conferences, is set to reshape the landscape of event planning in the country.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Event Planning

Accor's 'The Choice is Yours' offer provides its members with enticing incentives. The primary highlight of this initiative is the availability of up to a 30% discount on the master bill for events booked until December 31, 2024. This is complemented by a choice of either a complimentary upgrade to the next higher category meeting or catering package or a free guest room for every ten guest rooms booked. Additionally, to further sweeten the deal, members will also have the opportunity to earn double rewards points on qualifying events.

Enhancing the MICE Industry

Advertisment

Pratima Badhwar, the Head of Commercial for Accor in India and South Asia, emphasizes that the offer is designed to provide flexibility and customized experiences for guests and partners. This is a clear reflection of Accor's unwavering commitment to enhancing the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, a crucial pillar of the hospitality sector.

Across Numerous Accor Brands

This promotional offer is applicable across a spectrum of Accor brands, including the luxurious Raffles, the iconic Fairmont, the sophisticated Sofitel, the contemporary Pullman, the versatile Novotel, the premium Grand Mercure, the comfortable Mercure, the budget-friendly ibis, and the chic ibis Styles. This wide range of options ensures that event planners can find the perfect fit for their specific needs, further solidifying Accor's position as a leader in the hospitality industry.