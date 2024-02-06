A Culinary Journey at Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval

The Universal Orlando Resort has become a global Carnaval hotspot, hosting the much-awaited Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval. The festival is a culinary celebration, featuring themed booths across Universal Studios Florida, each offering unique delicacies from around the world.

A Melting Pot of International Delights

At the heart of the festival is an impressive diversity of food items, ranging from the sweet to the savory. Guests can indulge in warm, crystalized waffles topped with a heavenly combination of cookie butter, whipped topping, and Biscoff cookies, or savor the smoky flavor of gouda paired with beer-braised onions and black forest ham, all served on a waffle base. For those with a penchant for international cuisine, the festival does not disappoint. Notable dishes include the Brazilian pao de queijo, shrimp and coconut cream stew, and tempting brigadeiros.

Exquisite Beverages

Complementing the food is a selection of intoxicating beverages. From an array of garnished Bloody Marys featuring Nashville hot chicken to cocktails mixed with New Amsterdam vodka, tomato juice, horseradish, and sriracha, the festival provides a blend of classic and contemporary drink options. Mango-flavored drinks make a refreshing addition to the menu, offering a tropical twist to the Carnaval experience.

Exploring the Global Kitchen

Further broadening the gastronomic horizons, the festival introduces a selection of international staples such as candied bacon spiced curly fries from Canada, spicy cold noodle salad from China, slow-cooked carnitas from Mexico, and banana caramel vanilla cream from France. The festival's rating system, on a scale of 7, offers insights into the flavors and combinations, guiding guests through their culinary journey. However, not all dishes hit the mark, with some falling short due to undercooked preparation or lack of robust flavors.

The Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval is designed to immerse visitors in the global Carnaval experience, complete with detailed descriptions of each dish and its location within the park. It offers a culinary journey like no other, with each bite transporting guests to the heart of the world's most vibrant food cultures.