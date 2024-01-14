en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

7 Essential Travel Hacks by Frequent Flyer Gilbert Ott

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
7 Essential Travel Hacks by Frequent Flyer Gilbert Ott

Travel enthusiast and frequent flyer Gilbert Ott, founder of the well-known travel website godsavethepoints.com, has come forward with seven essential travel hacks to ensure a smoother journey for fellow adventurers. These tips, derived from his own experiences, aim to enhance the comfort and preparedness of travellers worldwide.

1. Dryer Sheets: Your Luggage’s Best Friend

According to Ott, a simple dryer sheet tucked into your suitcase can work wonders. It helps maintain the freshness of clothes and prevents them from acquiring the stale smell that often ensues during long travels. This could be a game-changer for those who have to spend extended periods on the go.

2. Duct Tape: The Dimmer Switch You Didn’t Know You Needed

For those who are particularly disturbed by electronic lights in hotel rooms, Ott suggests a simple solution – duct tape. By placing pieces of tape over bothersome lights, travellers can ensure a peaceful night’s sleep without unwanted illumination.

3. Hotel Irons: Proceed With Caution

Ott warns travellers against using hotel irons without a careful inspection first. He reveals that pilots and others have been known to use irons to reheat food, making them less than ideal for freshening up your attire. Instead, he encourages travellers to use the hotel shower to steam clothes and remove wrinkles – a safer and equally effective alternative.

4. Roll, Don’t Fold

When it comes to packing clothes, Ott advises rolling them instead of folding. This technique not only saves valuable suitcase space but also helps prevent unwanted creases on the clothes.

5. Same-Day Delivery Services: Your Personal Shopping Assistant

Forgetting something essential at home or needing an item during travel is not unheard of. To combat this, Ott suggests considering same-day delivery services like ShopRunner, Task Rabbit, DoorDash, and Amazon Prime. By doing so, travellers can avoid the inconvenience of checking bags and enjoy the comfort of having what they need delivered to their doorsteps.

6. Clothes Peg: The Curtain Manager

A simple clothes peg or clip, according to Ott, can be a lifesaver in a hotel room. It can help ensure that the curtains fully close, blocking out unwanted light and thus facilitating better rest. This tips off Gilbert Ott’s list of travel hacks, all designed to ensure travellers’ comfort and readiness during their journeys.

0
Lifestyle Travel Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
9 mins ago
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
Physical activity is a cornerstone of healthy living, a sentiment echoed by Eliana Viali, a renowned physiotherapist. In her latest column, Viali addresses the unfavorable beliefs and stigma surrounding physical activity and emphasizes its pivotal role in maintaining our overall well-being. Unraveling the Stigma Around Physical Activity The global rates of physical activity are alarmingly
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
45 mins ago
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Financial Sector Dropout Finds Success with Seaweed-Infused Rum
1 hour ago
Financial Sector Dropout Finds Success with Seaweed-Infused Rum
Fendi Reveals Gender-Busting Men's Collection Inspired by Princess Anne at Milan Fashion Week
12 mins ago
Fendi Reveals Gender-Busting Men's Collection Inspired by Princess Anne at Milan Fashion Week
Lisa Rinna and Kim Kardashian Open Up About Their Sex Lives; 50 Cent Chooses Abstinence
17 mins ago
Lisa Rinna and Kim Kardashian Open Up About Their Sex Lives; 50 Cent Chooses Abstinence
TikTok's Shopping Livestreams: The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers
40 mins ago
TikTok's Shopping Livestreams: The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
2 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
4 mins
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
4 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
4 mins
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
5 mins
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
7 mins
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
7 mins
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app