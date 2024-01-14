7 Essential Travel Hacks by Frequent Flyer Gilbert Ott

Travel enthusiast and frequent flyer Gilbert Ott, founder of the well-known travel website godsavethepoints.com, has come forward with seven essential travel hacks to ensure a smoother journey for fellow adventurers. These tips, derived from his own experiences, aim to enhance the comfort and preparedness of travellers worldwide.

1. Dryer Sheets: Your Luggage’s Best Friend

According to Ott, a simple dryer sheet tucked into your suitcase can work wonders. It helps maintain the freshness of clothes and prevents them from acquiring the stale smell that often ensues during long travels. This could be a game-changer for those who have to spend extended periods on the go.

2. Duct Tape: The Dimmer Switch You Didn’t Know You Needed

For those who are particularly disturbed by electronic lights in hotel rooms, Ott suggests a simple solution – duct tape. By placing pieces of tape over bothersome lights, travellers can ensure a peaceful night’s sleep without unwanted illumination.

3. Hotel Irons: Proceed With Caution

Ott warns travellers against using hotel irons without a careful inspection first. He reveals that pilots and others have been known to use irons to reheat food, making them less than ideal for freshening up your attire. Instead, he encourages travellers to use the hotel shower to steam clothes and remove wrinkles – a safer and equally effective alternative.

4. Roll, Don’t Fold

When it comes to packing clothes, Ott advises rolling them instead of folding. This technique not only saves valuable suitcase space but also helps prevent unwanted creases on the clothes.

5. Same-Day Delivery Services: Your Personal Shopping Assistant

Forgetting something essential at home or needing an item during travel is not unheard of. To combat this, Ott suggests considering same-day delivery services like ShopRunner, Task Rabbit, DoorDash, and Amazon Prime. By doing so, travellers can avoid the inconvenience of checking bags and enjoy the comfort of having what they need delivered to their doorsteps.

6. Clothes Peg: The Curtain Manager

A simple clothes peg or clip, according to Ott, can be a lifesaver in a hotel room. It can help ensure that the curtains fully close, blocking out unwanted light and thus facilitating better rest. This tips off Gilbert Ott’s list of travel hacks, all designed to ensure travellers’ comfort and readiness during their journeys.