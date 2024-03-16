50 Women Stranded 22 Hours During Snowstorm: Resilience on Return from Vail Ski Trip

On March 13, 2024, a routine ski trip from Vail to Denver turned into an unexpected test of endurance for about 50 women. Caught in a severe snowstorm on Interstate 70, their bus was immobilized behind jackknifed semi tractor-trailers, initiating a challenging 22-hour wait for rescue. Brenda Djorup, a participant and retired teacher, described the ordeal as a testament to the group's patience and perseverance, highlighting the communal spirit that emerged as they dealt with limited resources and supported each other through medical emergencies and basic needs.

Unexpected Challenge

The women, members of the Thera ski Bus group, found themselves in a precarious situation as their bus transmission overheated, necessitating a tow over Vail Pass. With night falling, they were again halted behind disabled tractor-trailers. Despite these setbacks, they managed to maintain spirits by sharing food, aiding an injured member, and ensuring a diabetic passenger had access to snow for cooling and shared snacks for sustenance. Their ordeal underscored the group's solidarity and resourcefulness in the face of adversity.

Community Response and Assistance

The stranded skiers utilized their cellphones to contact families, seek updates on their situation, and draw attention to their plight by reaching out to Governor Jared Polis' office and media outlets. Their proactive efforts were aimed at highlighting the broader issue of road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of chain requirements for trucks during snowstorms. The group's initiative demonstrated how collective action can transcend individual concerns, focusing on systemic improvements to prevent similar incidents.

Reflections and Moving Forward

The experience, while harrowing, did not deter the participants from their love of skiing or their commitment to the Thera ski Bus group. It brought to light the importance of preparedness, the strength of community, and the need for better regulatory enforcement on Colorado's mountain highways. As they look back on their ordeal, the women's story serves as a powerful reminder of resilience, the importance of mutual support, and the impact of collective voice in advocating for change.