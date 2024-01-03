en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

4144 Great Western Engine Concludes Season at Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
4144 Great Western Engine Concludes Season at Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway

On New Year’s day, the echo of the steam whistle of the 4144 Great Western engine faded into silence as the Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway concluded its operations for the season. This steam engine, a beloved attraction to both enthusiasts and everyday commuters, has been loaned from the Didcot Railway and has been in operation at the Chinnor-based station for a period.

The Return Journey Home

This historic locomotive, which has been instrumental in creating memorable journeys since 1872, was returned to its home in the Oxfordshire town, marking the end of a chapter at the Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway. The final rides on this iconic locomotive were offered on New Year’s Day, as passengers bid their fond goodbyes.

Maintaining the Rails

Despite the cessation of train services, the dedicated volunteers at the station continue to toil during what they refer to as their busy season. This period, free from the hustle and bustle of running trains, allows for much-needed maintenance and other tasks that are impossible to undertake while the trains are operational.

Looking Ahead

As the station prepares to reopen on March 10, coinciding with Mother’s Day, the team expressed gratitude towards its visitors and supporters. Their unyielding support, they mentioned, has been instrumental in the railway’s success and growth over the years. However, they also reminded everyone to stay safe and off the tracks as maintenance work is underway and both Chinnor and Princes Risborough will have active lines during this period.

0
Travel
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pilot Error Leads to Fatal Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

By BNN Correspondents

Understanding Passport Validity Requirements and Latest Travel Updates

By Geeta Pillai

Traxo Expands Partnerships, Addresses Need for Structured Travel Data

By BNN Correspondents

Post-Pandemic Business Travel: A New Landscape Emerges

By Geeta Pillai

Vermont Braces for Change: Land-Use Law Act 250 Under Scrutiny ...
@Travel · 7 hours
Vermont Braces for Change: Land-Use Law Act 250 Under Scrutiny ...
heart comment 0
American Express Platinum: A Rewarding Choice for Frequent Travelers

By Rafia Tasleem

American Express Platinum: A Rewarding Choice for Frequent Travelers
UAE Passport Ranked Most Powerful in the World in Q1 2024

By Salman Akhtar

UAE Passport Ranked Most Powerful in the World in Q1 2024
UAE Passport Ranked Most Powerful in the World in Q1 2024

By Salman Akhtar

UAE Passport Ranked Most Powerful in the World in Q1 2024
UAE Passport Ranked Most Powerful in the World in Q1 2024

By Salman Akhtar

UAE Passport Ranked Most Powerful in the World in Q1 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
16 seconds
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
1 min
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
1 min
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 min
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
2 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
2 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
2 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
2 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 min
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app