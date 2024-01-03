4144 Great Western Engine Concludes Season at Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway

On New Year’s day, the echo of the steam whistle of the 4144 Great Western engine faded into silence as the Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway concluded its operations for the season. This steam engine, a beloved attraction to both enthusiasts and everyday commuters, has been loaned from the Didcot Railway and has been in operation at the Chinnor-based station for a period.

The Return Journey Home

This historic locomotive, which has been instrumental in creating memorable journeys since 1872, was returned to its home in the Oxfordshire town, marking the end of a chapter at the Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway. The final rides on this iconic locomotive were offered on New Year’s Day, as passengers bid their fond goodbyes.

Maintaining the Rails

Despite the cessation of train services, the dedicated volunteers at the station continue to toil during what they refer to as their busy season. This period, free from the hustle and bustle of running trains, allows for much-needed maintenance and other tasks that are impossible to undertake while the trains are operational.

Looking Ahead

As the station prepares to reopen on March 10, coinciding with Mother’s Day, the team expressed gratitude towards its visitors and supporters. Their unyielding support, they mentioned, has been instrumental in the railway’s success and growth over the years. However, they also reminded everyone to stay safe and off the tracks as maintenance work is underway and both Chinnor and Princes Risborough will have active lines during this period.